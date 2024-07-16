Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.92 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,200. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.