Choate Investment Advisors Has $204,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock worth $49,055,307. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $616.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,388. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

