Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.18. 3,201,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

