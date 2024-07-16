Choate Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Visa by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,608,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,811,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.41. 6,843,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872,659. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day moving average is $274.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

