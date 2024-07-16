Choate Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NEE stock traded down $5.03 on Monday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,320,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

