Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after acquiring an additional 96,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ATR traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 319,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.16 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

