Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,961,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

