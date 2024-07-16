Choate Investment Advisors Buys 55,054 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 396.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.78. 1,538,803 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

