Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.97. 2,666,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

