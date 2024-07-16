Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,198 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.57. 39,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,513. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.