Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.58

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 55264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

