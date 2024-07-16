Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $19.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.44.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CERT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Shares of CERT opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
