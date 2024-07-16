CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

CNP stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.