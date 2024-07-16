Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 21,271.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.60.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,648. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.03 and its 200 day moving average is $317.57. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.