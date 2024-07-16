Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.13.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $9,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,173,946 shares of company stock valued at $246,635,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

