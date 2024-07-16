Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREV opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $197.99.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.