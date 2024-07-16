CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABPFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CAB Payments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CABP opened at GBX 118 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £299.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,180.00. CAB Payments has a one year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 307.50 ($3.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.36.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

