CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CAB Payments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CABP opened at GBX 118 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £299.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,180.00. CAB Payments has a one year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 307.50 ($3.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.36.

Get CAB Payments alerts:

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.