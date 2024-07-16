C. Mark Hussey Sells 34,013 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. 27,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

