Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 14.1 %

BFRG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,498. The company has a market cap of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Bullfrog AI has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

