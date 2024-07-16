Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $79.20

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Ameren by 9.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 431,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 79,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

