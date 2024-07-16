BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Stock Price Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.26. 1,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.