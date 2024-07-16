Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Down 10.3% in June

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 181,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $13.11. 59,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,272. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.37%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

