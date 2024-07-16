Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,647,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,193.7 days.

Brembo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF remained flat at $10.95 during trading on Tuesday. Brembo has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Get Brembo alerts:

Brembo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.