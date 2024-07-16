Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRZE. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. Braze has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,128.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,973 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Braze by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

