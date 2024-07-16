Bradley T. Wiemann Sells 1,839 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Daktronics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 806,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,888. The firm has a market cap of $700.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Daktronics

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.