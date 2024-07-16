Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 235,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 148,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

