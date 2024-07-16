Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OWL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 148.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.