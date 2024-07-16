Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

