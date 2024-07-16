Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $15.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,422 shares of company stock valued at $854,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

