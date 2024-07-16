Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Price Performance

NYSE BLND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.91. 3,203,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,124. The company has a market capitalization of $734.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blend Labs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $246,977.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 464,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,062 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blend Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.