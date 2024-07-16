BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.54). Approximately 41 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.53).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.71. The company has a market cap of £39.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,960.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. BlackRock Income and Growth’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

