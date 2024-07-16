Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 9,902 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 236,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,487. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after buying an additional 71,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

