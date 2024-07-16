Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 9,902 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
BLKB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 236,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,487. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 1.01.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.
