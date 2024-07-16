Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $880.00 million and approximately $47.24 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $44.60 or 0.00068780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,849.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.49 or 0.00614488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00043257 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,729,288 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

