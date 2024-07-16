Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 2.8% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $29,159.35 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00079407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00021579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010041 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.