Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCNAF remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Barco has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.
Barco Company Profile
