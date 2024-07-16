Barclays Raises RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $30.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RXO. Susquehanna upped their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 329,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,829. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -333.00, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.40.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 11,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $223,026.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,886,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,955,214.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,086,936 shares of company stock valued at $21,266,689. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of RXO by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,580,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in RXO in the first quarter valued at $76,982,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,698,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RXO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.