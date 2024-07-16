Barclays Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $48.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 160,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,474. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,368,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,882,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,765,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,423,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

