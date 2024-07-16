Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.5 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:BKRIF traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of C$8.51 and a 52 week high of C$11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.05.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.