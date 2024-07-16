Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,472,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 11,417,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKFCF remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Bank of Communications has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

