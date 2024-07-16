Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 5.1% Following Earnings Beat

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) rose 5.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 29,706,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,151,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $343.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.