Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 5.1% Following Earnings Beat

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) rose 5.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 29,706,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,151,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.
The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $343.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
