Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $1,431,514.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at $77,301,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24.

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $1,482,391.08.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.17. The company had a trading volume of 959,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of -290.75 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.50.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.