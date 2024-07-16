Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.31.

NYSE:APTV opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

