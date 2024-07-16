Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.94

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 26934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
