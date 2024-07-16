Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.94

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 26934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 502.3% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,780,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 2,319,208 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

