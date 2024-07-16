APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.95.

APA opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

