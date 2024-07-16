Analysts Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Price Target at $606.47

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $605.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $544.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

