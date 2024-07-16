Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Price Performance
Shares of HAS opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
