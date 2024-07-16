Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.