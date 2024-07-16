American Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,026,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,880,211. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $454.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

