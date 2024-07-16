American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.18.

American Express Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AXP traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,955. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average of $220.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

