AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEAE stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

