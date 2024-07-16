Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 203,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 382,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 182,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,732,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.07. 1,124,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,500,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

